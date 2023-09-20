Star Citizen releases new Arena Commander updates, new ships, and gameplay adjustments in Alpha 3.20

Star Citizen is calling its latest alpha build “Fully Loaded,” which is probably going to open CIG up to all sorts of obvious jokes from the internet, but it’s a likely reference to Alpha 3.20’s new loaded cargo hauler or the new Arena Commander modes. Presumably.

This latest alpha build introduces highlights like the Hull-C heavy freighter as well as larger physical cargo to support the ship’s arrival, the racing variant of the Mirai Fury, and a variety of new game modes, maps, and overall updates to Arena Commander.

Other smaller features for the alpha include the arrival of Seraphim Station, backend updates for underground facilities and server crash recovery, improvements for wheeled vehicle handling, and the new criminal salvage mission. The Arena Commander module is also playing host to several experimental modes that try out new things like an adjusted flight model.

There are other bits and bobs that have been included in alpha 3.20, all of which have been shared in the patch notes.

sources: press release, official site (1, 2)
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
