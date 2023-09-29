Star Citizen showcases a new mission and new global event currently in development

Star Citizen’s quarterly series of video digests is once again being used to look into the space sandbox’s nebulous future, as CIG is offering a look at two new missions that are in the works: one involving hacking data and another offering players a chance to break a blockade.

The first mission involves players working with a new group called Bit Zero, a hacker group mainly composed of bored rich kids who need help stealing secure data. Players will be tasked with infiltrating underground facilities, engaging access to servers via a terminal, and then defending the servers from waves of enemies and server owners trying to destroy them remotely by overheating them. The mission not only promises an active on-foot experience but also is lauded as using new random generation tech that can be applied to other missions later.

The second mission is a new global event that will be replacing Nine Tails Lockdown, which CIG admits nobody was really playing. This event is called Blockade Runner and boils down to what we’re calling spicy space trucking: Players will have to fly into a station that’s being guarded by hostile forces, retrieve a specific commodity, then haul it to another guarded location for delivery, all while facing the threat of interdiction. The idea is to merge cargo hauling with space combat, meaning players are going to either want a heavily armed space truck or bring some friends with muscle along.

