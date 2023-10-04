Trove’s spoopy October update, The Trouble with Titles, en-titles you to a fun time

It’s the season for both tricks and treats, and Trove has plenty of both stashed inside of its Halloween bag. The voxel MMO is preparing an October update that’s going trot out its Shadow’s Eve event — and introduce a brand-new system to the game.

“With this update, we want to give you even more ways to customize your Trovians and show off your achievements, so we’re introducing titles – a fantastic new feature for you to play around with,” said Gamigo. “Players will be able to select their prefixes and suffixes using the Title Selector UI, which was previously used only to change the name color. Generic ‘Joe’ could become Dungeon Runner Joe the Elusive. Simple ‘Sammy’ might graduate to Admiral Sammy the Angler! There will be hundreds of fun titles available, which can be obtained in four key ways.”

“Standard Titles – First and foremost, a new merchant and crafting workbench will appear in the hub, near Crafter’s Corner and the Leaderboard Tower. The Title Certificate Stamper workbench will initially allow players to craft a variety of standard titles, including class and biome themed ones. Players may also discover ‘Certificates of Title’ in various locations, such as a nautical title from a rare drop in the pirate-themed biome. These certificates will allow players to craft their newly discovered titles at the workbench and may also be found in lootboxes, NPC stores, and rare drops from earning a prime ‘Paragon’ level. Metric Titles – Metric titles will automatically be granted to players upon logging in, once they have the appropriate metric value. Metrics are already used to award badges in Trove but now, many metrics will also give titles signifying milestones that players have reached. Draconic Titles – Draconic titles will become available based upon the collectable dragons that have existed in Trove for years and the titles that they already carry, like Flakbeard the Relentless. Depending on the season, the Dragon Crucible workbench will allow players to craft Draconic titles. Unlike others, these titles will be temporary, and their availability will be seasonal. Lootbox Titles – Lastly, an additional 100+ titles will be on offer within the Terrific Title Trove lootbox. This will be available for purchase in the store and will give players consumables which unlock titles directly.”

Also on tap for the October update is official controller support, additional dungeons, and more decorations.