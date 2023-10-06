DC Universe Online goes dark and cursed for its October update

Hope you weren’t expecting sunshine and posies in DC Universe Online this month because this superhero MMORPG is all about embracing its shadowy side in October.

On Thursday, Daybreak released Update 138: Justice League Dark Cursed which featured a new episode about Batman, Constantine, and magic run amok. The update comes with additional open world missions in a Cursed Gotham City, a solo, an alert, a Cursed Themyscira raid, and an ally in the form of Zatanna, the Mistress of Magic.

On top of all of this, the game’s Halloween event — The Witching Hour — has returned with new feats and rewards. Daybreak also made some significant changes to stabilizers, bringing back the duo instance and removing them from Doctor Fate’s daily rewards. Another change involves binding artifact XP to accounts and an anti-exploit adjustment to the omnibus.

“We believe these changes are necessary to maintain fairness in the game and prevent bad actors from using bots or other means to disrupt legitimate play,” Daybreak explained.