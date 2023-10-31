Overwatch 2’s LE SSERAFIM collab event brings new skins, limited-time mode, and dance moves November 1

Overwatch 2 fans likely already knew about the incoming collaboration with K-pop group LE SSERAFIM, but now there’s a whole trailer and half of a landing page to make things nice and official as well as offer up a few additional details.

The tentpole attraction for the collab is a limited-time 3v3 Concert Clash CTF mode, along with several new skins for D.Va, Kiriko, Sombra, Tracer, and Brigitte; five new dance emotes; and a free legendary Junkrat skin. There’s also the collaborative music video for the group’s new single, and confirmation that LE SSERAFIM will be performing at BlizzCon live on November 4th, followed by a giveaway of exclusive FIM Club Avatars.

There’s only one day to wait for all of this K-pop style to drip into your hero shooter, but you can get awash with the whole affair in the videos below right now.

