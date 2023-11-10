Star Citizen’s Intergalactic Aerospace Expo free-to-play event returns November 17

Chris Neal
It’s part free-to-play event, part internet spaceship sales drive, and all a big hullabaloo: It’s the Intergalactic Aerospace Expo, and it’s coming back again to Star Citizen, running between Friday, November 17th, and Thursday, November 30th.

For those who aren’t familiar with this annual affair, the spaceship sandbox alpha will be fully free-to-play during the event’s time period and will let players rent over 100 different spaceships and vehicles from the in-game show floor, with specific manufacturers highlighted during specific days.

This year’s IAE will be at the landing port of New Babbage, and once more promises new vehicle announcements as well as special spaceship paint jobs and in-game items for those who can’t help but to raise CIG’s already astronomical funding total. The event’s landing page offers all of the dates and details.

Meanwhile, SC’s Inside Star Citizen video series is back for another quarter, with this week’s episode offering followers a look behind the scenes to see what it took to make this year’s CitizenCon event run. For those who desperately need to watch that, the video awaits below the cut.

sources: official site, YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $600M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
