Path of Exile announces Affliction expansion arriving December 8, promises more details November 30

Yes, Path of Exile is doing the “announcement of an announcement” thing, but at least this announcement has a bit more information to it beyond a small video: The OARPG will be releasing the Affliction expansion on Friday, December 8th.

The reveal came along with the aforementioned trailer as well as the promise of a livestream on Thursday, November 30th, which will provide more information about December’s upcoming league and other update features, as well as more details about Path of Exile 2 and a live Q&A session.

If that’s not incentive enough to tune in, Grinding Gear Games will also engage some Twitch Drops, with rewards to be announced later. For now, there are a couple of major dates for fans to note.

