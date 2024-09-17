Palworld’s latest patch optimizes game performance and reinforces anti-cheat measures

The critter catching survivalbox Palworld got itself an update this week, and if you glanced at the patch notes, you’d be forgiven for thinking there wasn’t a whole lot happening. Yet while the notes themselves might be short in length, the update itself ideally should make an impact, particularly in terms of performance and anti-cheat.

Palworld now has better processing load when there are many buildings in the same place and now has reduced memory consumption throughout the game. Meanwhile Pocket Pair has said that it’s “strengthened anti-cheat measures” for the game but understandably doesn’t elaborate further.

The patch otherwise fixes to the server list UI and crushes several unspecified minor bugs, but the bigger takeaway is that things in Palworld are ideally better performing now.