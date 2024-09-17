Overwatch 2 joins Xbox Game Pass and launches World of Warcraft collab today

For those of you who really needed Sylvanas in your OW2

It’s a big day for Blizzard shooter Overwatch 2, as it expands its reach into the Xbox ecosystem and leverages its sibling relationship with World of Warcraft for skins.

First, Overwatch 2 officially joins Xbox Game Pass today. “Starting on September 17, when you link your [Battle.net and Xbox] accounts, you’ll score six of the slickest hero skins on the battlefield: Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship D.Va, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver,” Blizzard says. “If you link your accounts by November 11, these noteworthy skins will be yours to keep and alongside them, you’ll also receive a one-time bonus of 30 Mythic Prisms. Use these Mythic Prisms to snag Mythic Shop cosmetics and upgrades to suit your style.”

Second, Blizzard has been teasing the arrival of World of Warcraft skins in Overwatch 2 for a while now, but today is the day. The cross-promo celebrates WoW’s 20th birthday, coming up later this year. Yes, there’s a Leeroy Jenkins joke in there.