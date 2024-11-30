Project Gorgon’s latest update makes it easier and better to toot your own horn

Sing a song of a Project Gorgon update, as any patch for this quirky MMO is music to our ears. A small patch arrived on November 22nd with changes to the continually evolving Necromancy skill and revisions to the Bard line.

“The changes here ensure that bardic songs can be powered up at high level so that they remain very impressive group and/or solo buffs,” the devs said. “In addition we’ve added new ways to make the horn ‘blast’ abilities more useful, both when used in conjunction with a lute or when used with a melee weapon such as a sword or axe.”

Project Gorgon’s devs promised that a “major update” with vampirism is in the works for a future drop. The game also is half-off — that’s $10 — on Steam through December 4th.