Terraria discusses development of its upcoming Skyblock seed and releases a ‘simpler’ version to Steam

While most of the Re-Logic team has been on break during the holidays, the devs behind the pixel art survivalbox Terraria haven’t been completely idle, as they shared their brief bit of work on the upcoming 1.4.5 update, which readers will recall is being delayed into the new year to avoid crunch.

The work was effectively an internal playtest/competition in the update’s Skyblock map seed, which not only featured some friendly competition for an internal CEO crown title, but also let the devs shakedown the update, check for bugs, and make notes on general balance. Re-Logic says the goal for Skyblock is to “take a game format that is somewhat notorious for being grindy and for experts only and to make it at least a bit more approachable/accessible to a broader audience of players.”



On the subject of new worlds (in a manner of speaking), the Steam version has gotten a throwback release of update 1.2.4. Those who want to “head back to a simpler time, maybe relive some amazing memories, or […] check out what Terraria was like way back before Moon Lord was even a thing” can access this classic version in the Steam beta branch.

The rest of the December newsletter discusses work on the TModLoader and mobile versions of the game, shares yet more pictures of its board game version at various cons, and provides another showcase of fanart as well as names the winners of a karaoke contest.