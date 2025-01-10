PixARK releases its first player-designed creature and confirms work on an upcoming new map

It’s been a hot minute or five since we checked in on PixARK, the voxelbox multiplayer open world survival title that’s basically ARK but boxier. You might recall that we wondered what happened to it in 2023, so it’s high time that we peer back in and report that, yeah, this one’s still getting stuff added to it, albeit with a bit of spread between patches.

In terms of large updates, some of the biggest recent developments include the addition of the Luminaria, a flying beast created and voted for by the players, as well as December patch full of holiday goodies. The last year also saw several other seasonal events, an Egyptian-themed DLC, and the celebration of six years back in April.



And the developments don’t stop there: Snail Games is already ramping up for its second player-submitted creature creation event and is hinting at the creation of an all-new map “packed with uncharted adventures and fresh challenges,” though it’s being coy about details until players share the features they hope to see in the Steam post’s comments.

As far as overall player sentiment and engagement on Steam at least, things have understandably settled to a low hum: Player numbers hover around the 500-person mark on the platform, while user reviews sit at a “mixed” score, with players lauding its challenge level and ability to run on lower-end machines (naturally), while complaints about the game include a lack of polish and excessive levels of grind.