Chrono Odyssey is now taking newsletter signups that promise ‘early access to upcoming events’

It’s been a couple of months since we’ve heard much of anything out of Chrono Odyssey, Kakao and Npixel’s upcoming fantasy MMO that’s eyeing a global launch in the latter half of this year. Unfortunately it doesn’t look as if much new has come out of the game’s communication channels so far, but that could be changing now that newsletter signups are available.

Once again details are a bit sparse but the announcement does reference that signing up for the MMO’s newsletter is for “those eager to gain early access to upcoming events,” which might mean that testing is about to ramp up. Whether it’s about testing, events, or just keeping in the loop, the newsletter can be added to gamers’ inboxes via the website. In the meantime, the end of last year brought another class preview focused on the Assassin.

As a refresher, Chrono Odyssey is described by Kakao as “an open-world MMORPG where time dictates destiny.” The game was first unveiled in 2020, promising RvR combat, dungeons to delve, unique classes, and the main mechanic of its Chronotector, which can stop enemies in their tracks mid-fight.

