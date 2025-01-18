Multiplayer life sim RPG Spellfarers adds flying brooms and housing overhauls ahead of launch this year

The middle of last year brought fans of cozy multiplayer life sim RPGs a new early access title in the form of Spellfarers, which folds in some witchy magic and cottagecore aesthetic with some expected pastoral pursuits. We took a look at it on OPTV and found it to be a bit underbaked, but that hasn’t stopped developer Digital Leisure Inc. from cranking out updates.

Shortly after its July free-to-play early access launch, the studio started releasing patches daily through August and September, most of which were focused on bug fixing and feature adjustments. Things began to slow down to a more sane pace through the rest of 2024, as the RPG got overhauls to homestead expansions, upgrades for tool belts and backpacks, a flying broom mount, and an overhaul to fishing. One of its December patch updates also shared plans for 1.0 release sometime this year.

Despite all of the studio’s work and patching, the game’s Steam user reviews tanked into the red and there haven’t been enough recent reviews to try to reverse that aggregate. The few recent reviews that are listed point out the game’s potential and its early access state, though one negative score bemoans missed potential that’s weighed down by bugs and glitches.