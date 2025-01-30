Sunsetted MOBA Heroes of Newerth is coming back for a revamp and re-release

Back in 2022 we reported on the unfortunate sunset of Heroes of Newerth, a free-to-play MOBA that had been operating for 12 years after it received its final patch in 2019. However, it looks as if this game isn’t quite ready to ride off into that good night, as it has been picked up and dusted off by a new developer for an upcoming re-release.

Heroes of Newerth: Reborn comes by way of developer Kongor Studios, which is made up of former employees of the original S2 Games as well as some of the original game’s community members, and publisher Garena. This revitalized edition promises modern updates thanks to a new bespoke game engine, over 80 heroes on its roster, and new mechanics such as a boss fight, the ability to scout ahead using ravens, and a role queue. The new team appears to have taken over the game’s Twitter account at the start of January and has been teasing this relaunch ever since.



The game is planning a free-to-play release but is looking to garner crowdfunding from its own platform, which is explained as a way to both fund development, illustrate interest in the MOBA’s return, and establish Kongor’s new games platform where Newerth Reborn will be housed. This drive doesn’t appear to have any sort of final amount (and so will presumably keep all money raised regardless), but it does offer a free tier to effectively register interest. So far over 4,000 fans have raised over $58K with 122 days left in the campaign.

Details about the game’s revamped mechanics and when it plans to release aren’t shared yet, but fans can keep eyes on the game’s official site and social media channels for more details if and when they become available.