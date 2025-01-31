MultiVersus will close again in May, and this time it’s not coming back

MultiVersus is shutting down again, and unlike the last time, this one’s going to stick.

“Season 5 will serve as the final seasonal content update for MultiVersus,” Player First Games wrote on Steam today. “As January 31, 2025, real money transactions are no longer available. Season 5 will begin on February 4, 2025, and run through May 30, 2025. All online features will continue to be available until Season 5 concludes on May 30, at which point MultiVersus will no longer be available to play online or download. Unused Gleamium and character tokens can be used to access and purchase content in-game until the end of Season 5 on May 30. To play MultiVersus offline after May 30, download the latest version of the game and log in during Season 5, between February 4 and May 30.”

That’s the entirety of the announcement on Steam, which is… brusque. The blog post has more detail and thanks the playerbase.

“Most importantly, we want to thank every player and person who has ever played or supported MultiVersus. All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games teams have poured our heart and soul into this game. We will be forever grateful for the incredible support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey.​”

Readers will recall that MultiVersus entered a soft-launch beta back in 2022, and it was an instant hit – we even gave it our Not So Massively GOTY award that year – but Player First and Warner Bros. abruptly pulled it back into closed beta in 2023 and went silent for nine months, disrupting the hype for the game. When it fully launched again last year, it came with some major changes that didn’t go over all that well. Just this week, Warner Bros. Games shed its own CEO, in part because of MultiVersus’ poor performance; on Steam, it’s fallen to under 600 concurrent players on average.

Our sympathies go out to the devs and players of the game.