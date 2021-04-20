Swords of Legends Online opens preorders with minimum $39.99 buy-in for closed beta

If you’ve somehow missed the deluge of class reveal trailers from Swords of Legends Online the last two weeks – or you can’t be arsed to watch them all – then good news for you: Gameforge, Wangyuan Shengtang, and Aurogon have released a new video smooshing all the highlights of the Reaper, Berserker, Bard, Spellsword, Spearmaster, and Summoner.

Worth noting is that in the same press blast, the studios have reiterated that the game will launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store as well as Gameforge’s own client. Preorders are already open through Steam and Gameforge, though we still don’t have a hard launch date beyond “summer 2021.”

“The game is available for pre-purchase in three editions for $39.99 USD (€39.99), $59.99 USD (€59.99), and $99.99 USD (€99.99). Players who pre-purchase the game will receive a pre-order bonus which includes exclusive cosmetic in-game items, and access to the closed beta trials. Additionally, the pre-purchase will also provide access to character name reservation and character creation before the official launch.”

We assume the launch date will be revealed during tomorrow’s Twitch stream. Oh, and in spite of the game’s official “PlaySoLOnline” Twitter handle that makes our team giggle and say “Shit Outta Luck Online” every time, Gameforge is actually abbreviating this one as SOLO. So there you go.

Source: Press release