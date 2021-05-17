Final Fantasy XI celebrates 19 years and promises new job progression and storage options

It’s been 19 years since Final Fantasy XI first launched, and yet the game is still going strong with an update cadence the envy of titles not in alleged maintenance mode. Producer Akihiko Matsui took the opportunity to pen a thank-you letter to the community, noting once again that a big part of why the game has managed to survive and thrive comes down to the passion and enjoyment players still show for the game.

Not that the team is resting on its laurels by any means; for one thing, there are more installments of the Voracious Resurgence storyline still to be told, which will hopefully delight players. Beyond that, there are plans for a new job advancement system which will be rolled out for all jobs simultaneously, as well as new storage options to help alleviate inventory woes. And there are already plans for what will happen with the 20th anniversary; it’s a little while away, but as the 19th shows, it happens before you know it.