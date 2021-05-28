Star Citizen showcases the Hercules Starlifter and Tumbril Nova, leaves massive logs in install folders

This week’s video digest from Star Citizen is eager to show off some new toys, as it provides a look at the new Crusader Industries Hercules Starlifter spaceship and the Tumbril Nova tank. The Starlifter segment is pretty much presented like a sales vignette, outlining the ship’s features and massive cargo capacity, while the Nova segment is more technical, discussing how the devs created operational tank treads and how the size 5 gun can one-shot smaller spaceships.

In other Star Citizen news, a member of the Star Citizen Refunds subreddit has discovered that the game has recently begun leaving massive log files in the install directory, with players reporting file sizes up to 1 GB for an hour of playtime and some even having to clear out 30 GB of log files. These automatically generate error logs for things like failed NPC loading states that can be read, but ultimately players are going to want to flush these logs before they clog up storage space.

sources: YouTube Reddit , thanks to MothballShow for the tip!