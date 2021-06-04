Betawatch: We want us some Palia

Palia! It exists! We got a whole preview for it, and it looks wonderful, and people will not stop telling us about it and we want it. We all want it. I want it. You want it. Everyone on staff wants it. (Note: Anyone who is reading this and does not want it, you don’t need to tell us about it in the comments. We’re good. Everyone else wants it.) It can’t happen soon enough; it looks gorgeous.
Other beta news? If we have to.
- The Cycle has kicked off its closed alpha all official-like. It’s moving forward! Hopefully testing will be less cyclical than the name implies.
- Swords of Legends Online has kicked off its second closed beta test for those who can’t get enough of swords and the legends thereof.
- Holy crap, Crowfall has an official launch date of July 9th! In a world without Palia, this would be our header! And we even have a code to get you into beta: It’s MOPCROWCODE.
- Last but not least, Bless Unleashed has actually pushed back its own PC launch based on beta feedback. More feedback! More improvements!
Whew! See anything you want in there? Maybe you’ll see something you want down in the list we have below. As always, let us know if something slipped into another test phase without us noticing; we always appreciate it!
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta, launches July 9th
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Swords of Legends Online: Beta
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
Paila is interesting but… the details were very thin. Despite my vow to never get excited about a MMO before the 1st patch I’m intrigued. Time will tell.
Well, it’s pre-alpha so i’m ok with little details. The overall concept seems solid, and that’s enough for me.