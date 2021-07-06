Final Fantasy XIV breaks its Steam concurrency record

Odds are pretty good that even if you’re a Final Fantasy XIV fan, you don’t devote a whole lot of your brainmeat to the game’s Steam concurrency record, since the game exists off of Steam first and foremost. Still, it is interesting to note that the game surpassed its previous concurrency record of 41,000 players by a notable amount, getting up to 48,000 according to Steam Charts tracking concurrency records. It’s doing pretty well for itself, in other words.

