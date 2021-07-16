Betawatch: Elyon is planning its next closed beta with an early fall launch

It seems as if it’s taken forever for Elyon to really make much movement over here in the west, but don’t worry: It’s happening. See, the next round of beta signups and preorders are rolling around on July 26th, and there are plans for a full release in early fall! It’s actually happening! And what with last week’s launch frenzy, it’s good to know that more is happening with other games.
Speaking of other games, who wants to be disappointed with crowdfunding this week?
- Chronicles of Elyria, which we are still pretending is a thing, also managed to pass a new bar by talking up NFT land sales. That says a lot about this game and NFTs at the same time, huh?
- Camelot Unchained’s Mark Jacobs spent some time rebutting math that implied the game’s finances are in something of a freefall.
- At long last, the Alpha One test of Ashes of Creation has finally kicked off! Hey, that’s actually not disappointing. It’s like I planned this or something.
- To close things off, let’s look forward to the next beta test of New World going next week without any NDA to worry about. Cool stuff.
Is there a list down below? Of course it is. It’s as real as the director’s cut of Justice League but without being a four-hour joyless slog! With that bit of commentary I depart for now, but if there’s something on the list below that should be shoved into a different status or otherwise adjusted, let me know down in the comments so that we can tweak the list accordingly.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta, launching August 6th
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch in early fall 2021
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
LEAVE A COMMENT