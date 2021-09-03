Betawatch: TitanReach suspends development

Exeunt TitanReach, pursued by former backers angry that the game is no more. The studio behind the game announced this week that development was being suspended due to a lack of funds, meaning that the packages sold since the game’s early access began weren’t enough to sustain ongoing development. That doesn’t mean that it’s impossible for the situation to change, but given the past history of crowdfunded games in these situations, it’s pretty unlikely.
Other beta news just below:
- Ragnarok Begins is entering closed beta testing in South Korea, if you’d like to hope for a localized release for a new side-scrolling action MMO in the future.
- Good news is that Lost Ark is going to kick off its beta in November. Bad news? It’s delaying launch until 2022.
- On the topic of shifting windows, The Wagadu Chronicles has shifted its own launch window to 2023 after securing some additional funding.
- Last but not least, Ashes of Creation is talking about the work being done ahead of time for its Alpha Two testing event.
And now, I leave you for the time with the same words of wisdom my grandfather left for me: You can let us know if something skipped test phases in the comments, as our full list of games in testing is just below. My grandfather was kind of an odd guy sometimes, but this became surprisingly useful later in my life.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Diablo II Resurrected: Early access open beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch on September 29th
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed beta, launch on September 28th
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha, beta starting August 7th
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development suspended
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
