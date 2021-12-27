Grim Dawn adds UI scaling and new video options for Xbox, gets numerous item adjustments for PC and Xbox

The ARPG Grim Dawn has kicked out a fresh update for both PC and Xbox players, and while the patch is light on content, there is still lots of things for fans to dig into on both platforms. Overall, the patch has introduced a wide variety of item adjustments, particularly for specific epic items, legendary non-set items, and legendary set items. The update has also made a couple of changes to the Nightblade’s Dual Blades and Phantasmal Armor abilities.

As for Xbox players, they’re getting requested updates such as UI scaling features, various video options like anti-aliasing and unlocked frames, and support for Polish, Korean and Czech languages, as well as various platform-specific bug fixes. As mentioned before, the patch notes don’t have any major content adds, but the tweaks could be worth a read-through all the same.

If you’re looking for more Grim Dawn, we’ve been taking a trip through this bit of ARPG gaming in this month’s Choose My Adventure column. If you happened to have missed the journey, we’ve got it listed for your perusal.

