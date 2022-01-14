Final Fantasy XIV outlines plans for sales resumption, server expansion, and server adjustments

If your server in Final Fantasy XIV is still crowded right now, you can be assured that Naoki Yoshida knows that, and the team behind the game is working on solutions as fast as possible. It is, unfortunately, still going to take a little while. The newest post on the official site goes into detail about the steps being taken to alleviate congestion over the longer term, starting with the new Oceania data center being added on January 25th to help players spread out a bit more. This will happen slightly before sales of the game resume on January 26th, with world transfers opening back up on the same day.

Advertisement