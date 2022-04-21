Overwatch 2 is making Doomfist a tank and making Orisa more aggressive

Hero roles are going to be changing when Overwatch 2 arrives, and the game’s upcoming PvP beta is going to shine a spotlight on several such changes. Case in point: Doomfist, who is changing up his balance along the axes of “doom” and “fist” when he slips into the tank role with the sequel’s rebalancing. Lower damage on his hand cannon and the removal of Uppercut definitely reduce the “fist” portion of things, but his higher health and his new Power Block ability that can empower Rocket Punch means that he’s bringing a lot more “doom.” That’s how it works, right?

Orisa, meanwhile, is moving in the opposite direction. No, she’s not leaving the tank role; she’s just being buffed up to be more aggressive in general, with her primary weapon now firing large projectiles that slowly reduce in side and building heat instead of using ammo and reloading. She’s also losing her barrier in favor of a new Javelin Spin ability and has a new ultimate ability that pulls enemies in and charges a major area attack. Check out the full rundown on the official site to learn more about how these heroes are changing.

#Overwatch2 PVP Beta begins in 5 days! Can't wait? 👀 Keep a look out for early footage and first impressions dropping today from Alpha test participants. pic.twitter.com/fLcSJ2heDt — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 21, 2022