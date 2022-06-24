Craftopia checks in with another preview of its developing open world update

Craftopia is still working on the seamless map update it announced in July of 2021. Don’t believe me? Then perhaps this update post on the game’s Steam page is convincing enough. Look at the pretty pictures! So pretty.

It’s not all pictures of course, as the post additionally talks up updates being made to dungeons in order to make them more challenging, notes work on a dungeon full of gathering nodes, talks up the addition of large towers that players are encouraged to rebuild (for reasons that will be explored in a future update post), and shows off new points of interest like abandoned sites or crumbling ruins. Unfortunately, this preview doesn’t include a release window for the open world map’s launch, but there are a few more previews to peek at.

In other news, the game has brought the boss rush feature added to PC to the Xbox version of the game, and the title is among the many others taking part in the Steam Summer Sale. Also, make sure to check out our most recent return trip to Craftopia, which saw our reporter taken by surprise by the survival title’s weirdness.