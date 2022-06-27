TeeTiny Online is a colorful cross-platform PC and mobile MMORPG currently in closed beta

When your gameplay preview video starts off with a character proudly prancing naked through the field, you know you’re in for a ride. Welcome to TeeTiny Online, an upcoming anime MMORPG developed by indie Korean developer TEENY.studio and published by Smilegate that promises plenty of colorful characters, both in terms of visuals and presentation.

TTO promises plenty of PvE and PvP activities for players to take on, which appear to be primarily focused on climbing the floors of two separate towers for those respective forms of play. There are also more social activities on offer such as housing and farming with the Climber’s Rest system, and plenty of customization available both in terms of outfits and the ability to swap classes on the fly by simply changing weapons. TTO also features a global community with auto-translation features and cross-platform play between PC and mobile devices.

The game has kicked off its second closed beta last week for Android and PC (though the PC version doesn’t appear to be available to install right now), and will run until Thursday, July 7th. Patch notes for the beta build can be found here and here, while the aforementioned gameplay preview video is after the break.

