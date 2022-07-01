Star Citizen runs down the final list of features coming in alpha 3.17.2

It’s the final weekly video for Star Citizen’s spring quarter, and with alpha 3.17.2 apparently just around the corner, that’s given leave for CIG to use this week’s episode to run down the various features players can expect once the patch goes live.

Among the features of this upcoming patch are some new armors, a salvage backpack (that doesn’t really function since salvage isn’t in-game yet), some new settlements, derelicts that can be found on the ground and in space, additional space stations with some more landing areas for small and medium ships, an expansion of the hospital at GrimHEX, and the Siege of Orison dynamic event. That last portion is given a whole segment on its own in the latter half of the video, with the devs talking up how this event is meant to bring new challenges and experiences to players.

As alluded to earlier, this video will be the last of the spring season, meaning weekly videos will be taking their customary break before uploading returns for the summer season. Until then, there’s lots of 3.17.2 stuff to look at below.

