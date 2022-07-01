Star Citizen runs down the final list of features coming in alpha 3.17.2

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

It’s the final weekly video for Star Citizen’s spring quarter, and with alpha 3.17.2 apparently just around the corner, that’s given leave for CIG to use this week’s episode to run down the various features players can expect once the patch goes live.

Among the features of this upcoming patch are some new armors, a salvage backpack (that doesn’t really function since salvage isn’t in-game yet), some new settlements, derelicts that can be found on the ground and in space, additional space stations with some more landing areas for small and medium ships, an expansion of the hospital at GrimHEX, and the Siege of Orison dynamic event. That last portion is given a whole segment on its own in the latter half of the video, with the devs talking up how this event is meant to bring new challenges and experiences to players.

As alluded to earlier, this video will be the last of the spring season, meaning weekly videos will be taking their customary break before uploading returns for the summer season. Until then, there’s lots of 3.17.2 stuff to look at below.

source: YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $450M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articleEVE Valkyrie gets an August 5 sunset date, begins the process of removing itself from digital store shelves
Next articleThe Stream Team: Star Trek Online’s Stormfall with devs (plus giveaway!)

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments