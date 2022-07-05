Final Fantasy XIV fans and official talents join together in singing ‘Close in the Distance’

Ultima Thule in Final Fantasy XIV is a zone with a lot of impact for fans of the game, a lot of emotions running through your exploration of the area in the final moments of the game’s main storyline. It’s also the only field zone in the game that has a full vocal theme tune playing in the background, and it’s a good one. But as part of a large-scale project between fans, there’s another version of Close in the Distance (the Ultima Thule theme song) to enjoy now… with 1,000 people singing the song together.

The brainchild of musicians Alex Moukala and Husky by the Geek and video editor/fan fixture Denmo, this large-scale arrangement of the community features performances by Susan Calloway (singer of expansion main themes Answers, Dragonsong, and Revolutions), Amanda Achen (singer of Flow, Tomorrow & Tomorrow, and With Hearts Aligned), J’Nique Nicole (singer of NieR: Automata’s Weight of the World, A Beautiful Song, and Memories of Dust), Paolo Andrea Di Petro (singer of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s Happy Turtle Song), and numerous fan personalities, streamers, and prominent YouTube musicians – and that’s just counting the people you might have heard of. It’s a moving tribute to the game, its musical team, its creative vision, and even just the themes of the song; give it a listen.