CWA accuses Activision-Blizzard of spying on workers and threatening to shut down labor discussions

The Communications Workers of America, the parent union where Raven’s QA workers’ union falls under, continues to keep a spotlight on Activision-Blizzard’s ongoing attempts to put employees to heel and tamp down their rights. A recent statement from the union levels several accusations against the games company, from spying to shutting down inter-office labor chats.

The union has filed an unfair labor charge, claiming that ActiBlizz spied on employees who took part in a July walkout to demand reproductive healthcare protections in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s overturning, cut off employee access to office chat channels specifically for labor discussion matters, and threatened to shut down additional internal channels where such topics were being talked about.

The complaint also called to light previous labor abuses applied by the company such as closing down discussions about California’s lawsuit against the company in April and its ongoing attempts to stop the Albany branch’s QA workers from organizing. It has been well past a year since Blizzard’s scandals came to light, and it would seem that the studio refuses to stop its labor-related crime spree until the Microsoft buyout completes sometime in 2023.