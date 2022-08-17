Kickstarted MMO Untamed Isles ‘goes into hiatus’ after devs lose funds in crypto gamble

Just last month we put a spotlight on Untamed Isles, a promising Pokemon-like MMO that raised $528,804 from a 2021 Kickstarter campaign. In fact, players were supposed to get their hands on it quite soon, as studio Phat Loot announced on August 1st that it was taking pre-orders for an October 6th launch.

Yet as of August 11th, the MMO is completely dead in the water. What happened?

The one-word answer is “finances.” The two-word answer is “crypto bad.” And the full explanation is that the studio “leaned into the crypto market and expanded rapidly off the back of the positive interest” before said market crashed and left the studio “heavily exposed with too short of a runway” – essentially, it invested crowdfunds into crypto and lost it, and now it’s out of money to continue development. And this is the charitable read on the situation, direct from founder Joshua Grant himself.

“Since we started the journey in 2020, the economic landscape has changed dramatically both generally and specifically for cryptocurrency, and we are not confident in the current market,” Grant, who led a 70-person studio, wrote. “We ran out of financial resources and we can’t carry on the development at this moment.”

So as of right now, Untamed Isles is on hiatus until and unless “the crypto situation is resolved.” As the studio crosses its fingers and rub its lucky rabbit’s feet, we may take this as another cautionary tale about “Web 3” and its numerous disasters. Sadly, this isn’t even the first time a Kickstarted MMO went belly-up over dodgy crypto investing in 2022, as the same thing essentially happened to TitanReach earlier this year.