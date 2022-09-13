Camelot Unchained devs are working on siege models and a UI refresh

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

While City State Games has been relatively quiet this summer, work on the long-awaited Kickstarted MMO Camelot Unchained apparently continues, as the game’s latest dev blog explains. CSE’s Mark Jacobs says he and the team have been working on the siege technology underpinning the game’s mass PvP. That includes players and NPCs controlling siege engines and “coding a working model of a siege in a Dragon’s Web protected castle.”

“[F]or the last two months, I’ve been able to do more design, write some code, and work on some key systems such as tasks two months ago, and one of my personal favorites, the Dragon’s Web this past month (and into this month). […] I’ve also been spending some time diving into our ability/component system and overall, I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen (but more on this next month). For me, design-wise, this past month was all about setting up a working model (in beautiful 1980s ascii graphics!) on my machine so I could easily add and iterate on the Dragon’s Web and watch sieges unfold. And I did this all without taking the team’s time away from core development (hence the 1980s graphics).”

Jacobs also says that the CSE team – still working from home – “has continued to grow” and “hope[s] to have more growth in the coming months as well.” The blog post further touches on line-of-sight systems, imposters, animation debugging, harvesting, interactions, and a massive UI overhaul.

Source: Official site
MMORPG veterans will know that Camelot Unchained, which was originally Kickstarted in 2013, has taken flak over the years thanks to delays, the founding of a second studio, the announcement of a second game using CU’s custom-built engine, and delayed refunds. The game entered its “beta one” phase back in 2018, with tests capable of putting 3000 humans and bots on the battlefield simultaneously. In 2021, City State said it was still paying refunds and working on both games, though it balked at interviews with press. As of 2022, work on CU continues, but some players still say their 2020 refunds haven’t processed, and Final Stand Ragnarok is unpopulated.
Advertisement
Previous articleBlack Desert Mobile’s new update lets players raise a fairy and join in on an otter war

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments