Camelot Unchained devs are working on siege models and a UI refresh

While City State Games has been relatively quiet this summer, work on the long-awaited Kickstarted MMO Camelot Unchained apparently continues, as the game’s latest dev blog explains. CSE’s Mark Jacobs says he and the team have been working on the siege technology underpinning the game’s mass PvP. That includes players and NPCs controlling siege engines and “coding a working model of a siege in a Dragon’s Web protected castle.”

“[F]or the last two months, I’ve been able to do more design, write some code, and work on some key systems such as tasks two months ago, and one of my personal favorites, the Dragon’s Web this past month (and into this month). […] I’ve also been spending some time diving into our ability/component system and overall, I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen (but more on this next month). For me, design-wise, this past month was all about setting up a working model (in beautiful 1980s ascii graphics!) on my machine so I could easily add and iterate on the Dragon’s Web and watch sieges unfold. And I did this all without taking the team’s time away from core development (hence the 1980s graphics).”

Jacobs also says that the CSE team – still working from home – “has continued to grow” and “hope[s] to have more growth in the coming months as well.” The blog post further touches on line-of-sight systems, imposters, animation debugging, harvesting, interactions, and a massive UI overhaul.