Inside Star Citizen grants a look of hull scraping, salvage, and the Drake Vulture in action

Star Citizen has made a lot of noise about the salvaging profession, including the ships, mechanics, and tools that will make that profession work, but none of it has actually arrived to the alpha build quite yet. That’s regrettably still the case for the industrial-minded player, but the new episode of Inside Star Citizen does feature these gameplay facets in action in-game, so fans are probably close to its actual playable arrival.

The first half of the video provides a general rundown of salvaging, which specifically will focus on slurping up the hull material from derelict or destroyed spaceships. This is done through a couple of different ways – primarily ship-borne lasers or a handheld tool attachment – while the collected material can either be sprayed onto a player’s ship to repair damage or be sold off. The video also breaks down the differences between salvaging with the Drake Vulture versus the Reclaimer, with the latter needing several players to keep the operation humming.

Speaking of the Drake Vulture, that ship is the focus of the second half of the video. Designed as a single-person salvager, the Vulture operates pretty simply and is meant as the entry into the overall salvaging career. In all cases, there are no rough dates for these things to arrive in players’ hands yet, but the video below the cut once again appears to show off progress in that direction.

