Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida discloses a bit about future plans for Island Sanctuaries and Hildibrand humor

While it’s important to note that Final Fantasy XIV added more to the game than just Island Sanctuaries with patch 6.2, Buried Memory, it’s safe to say that those have been a standout feature for players. But a new interview with producer and director Naoki Yoshida on ScreenRant reveals that the team is not resting on its laurels with that initial success. Yoshida confirms that the team is working on further development of the hideaway and new buildings, but also looking into making the initial experience smoother for players exploring the Island Sanctuary for the first time.

Advertisement