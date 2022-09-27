Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida discloses a bit about future plans for Island Sanctuaries and Hildibrand humor

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
I grew up on a farm.

While it’s important to note that Final Fantasy XIV added more to the game than just Island Sanctuaries with patch 6.2, Buried Memory, it’s safe to say that those have been a standout feature for players. But a new interview with producer and director Naoki Yoshida on ScreenRant reveals that the team is not resting on its laurels with that initial success. Yoshida confirms that the team is working on further development of the hideaway and new buildings, but also looking into making the initial experience smoother for players exploring the Island Sanctuary for the first time.

Yoshida also discusses the game’s Hildibrand questline, which is far more comedic and silly in tone; he states that it’s hard to keep up the pace of writing and humor for these quests, but taking a break through Shadowbringers helped the team get back the energy for essentially making fun of their own game. Read the full interview for more talk about how the team balances content and a tease or two of what’s coming in the future, even if Yoshida remains tight-lipped about where the story is heading.

Source: ScreenRant
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Stream Team: Dual Universe launches with a giveaway
Next articleMassively OP Podcast Episode 390: All systems go for MMO launches

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments