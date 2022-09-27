Massively OP Podcast Episode 390: All systems go for MMO launches

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Star Citizen’s half-billion haul, 25th anniversaries for two long-running MMOs, launches for Wrath Classic and Dual Universe, LOTRO mini-expansion pre-orders, and MMO features that reshaped the industry. Do note, we accidentally call this episode 380. But it’s not! We’re, uh… just testing to see if you’re paying attention, yup.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Star Wars Galaxies, American Truck Simulator
- News: Star Citizen crosses $500M in crowdfunding
- News: Wrath Classic launches with #somechanges
- News: Dual Universe releases (and Mythic, too)
- News: Happy 25th to Ultima Online and Tibia!
- News: LOTRO sells Before the Shadow pre-orders
- Voicemail: MMO systems that went big and wide
- Outro
