Book of Travels’ latest update is live with train and boat improvements

Early access “tiny MMO” Book of Travels dropped a patch at dawn today with a number of changes for its tiny MMO playerbase, changes that Might and Delight had previously teased as part of its world travel overhaul. Notably, the update adds Steam and Discord integrations, the new vehicle UX, viewable maps during travel, announced vehicle departures, less buggy train lines, unique item descriptions, road-handling tweaks, and a whole bunch of bug fixes.

Finally, maybe don’t act like a clown while traveling: “There are consequences for players who choose to ride boats in storms and jump off of trains.”

MMO readers will recall that Book of Travels was at the forefront of the new wave of cozy MMOs that minimize violence in favor of travel, exploration, and creativity; it was Kickstarted for $261K back in 2019 but struggled following its early access launch a year ago. Last month, studio Might and Delight discussed raising the price of the game – currently $29.99 – in mid-November when players can expect new content, which had been delayed as the company worked on stabilization. At the time, the team believed it had 7000 hours of development work still ahead of it to get the game to its “desired feature set.”

Today we put out another update to Book of Travels, containing lots of changes and fixes. Read the patch notes here: https://t.co/ngDuBNSP4v — Might And Delight (@MightAndDelight) November 8, 2022