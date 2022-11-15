MMOs and MMORPGs fill several voting categories at this year’s Game Awards

While many of the categories that fans can vote on in this year’s Game Awards certainly skew towards some of the heavy-hitting single-player titles of gaming, there are more than a few nominees up for awards that fall within our sphere of interest and are definitely worth a mention. Especially if some of our readers have votes they want to cast.

Some of the award categories are pretty directly associated with MMOs, MMORPGs, and multiplayer titles, such as Best Ongoing, Best Fighting, and Best Multiplayer, but there are a couple of categories that feature larger scale titles as well, like Final Fantasy XIV once more getting another shot at Best Community Support, Splatoon 3 being considered for Best Family, and a loaded multiplayer and MMO games lineup in the running for Best Mobile, including Genshin Impact, Tower of Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and Diablo Immortal.

As mentioned before, voting is available now, so fans can get their clickin’ fingers to work to help their preferred title get a nod. The show itself – and all of the various reveals that are part and parcel of the affair – will broadcast live on Thursday, December 8th.