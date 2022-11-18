Betawatch: Blue Protocol launches in spring 2023 in Japan

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
So snipe.

Well, after an unusually quiet span of time, Blue Protocol is approaching an actual launch. It’s launching in early spring of 2023 in Japan, with an announcement expected at the Game Awards that will probably pertain to at least some of its international launch. No idea whether it’ll be any good or not, but at least it’s unlikely to change its title and purge everything that made it interesting at one point.

Oh no, we’ve got further beta news sign:

Reviews of our full list of games in testing have largely been positive, including readers claiming that it “lists games in alphabetical order” and that it is “readable.” Reviews of my hairstyle have also been positive, with local audiences responding to it by saying it “looked fine” and “meow.” You can leave your own responses in the comments, and you can let us know if something skipped to a new test phase or should be changed for other reasons.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Early access
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two

Yes, MMO gamers, you too can perform the unpaid quality-control work otherwise known as game testing! Check out Massively Overpowered’s Betawatch every week for a run-down of MMOs that are still on the road to launch, even if they appear to have set up a permanent residence in a shed called early access.
Advertisement
Previous articleDauntless has kicked off the season of Ramsgiving with returning and new ram-based rewards
Next articleThe Stream Team: Gabbing and grinding for goodies in AdventureQuest 3D

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments