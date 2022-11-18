Betawatch: Blue Protocol launches in spring 2023 in Japan

Well, after an unusually quiet span of time, Blue Protocol is approaching an actual launch. It’s launching in early spring of 2023 in Japan, with an announcement expected at the Game Awards that will probably pertain to at least some of its international launch. No idea whether it’ll be any good or not, but at least it’s unlikely to change its title and purge everything that made it interesting at one point.
Oh no, we’ve got further beta news sign:
- I’m not going to tell you what happened to Seed this week. Just read the story. You are not ready for where this one goes.
- Arcane Waters has moved into early access, and it even did so a little earlier than planned! Good for that game.
- A survivalbox? In 2023? That’s what Nexon is hoping to do with Once Human, which is also aiming at a November beta test.
- Last but definitely not least, Frozen Flame has moved from testing into early access. And reviews are… negative! This is not going well.
Reviews of our full list of games in testing have largely been positive, including readers claiming that it “lists games in alphabetical order” and that it is “readable.” Reviews of my hairstyle have also been positive, with local audiences responding to it by saying it “looked fine” and “meow.” You can leave your own responses in the comments, and you can let us know if something skipped to a new test phase or should be changed for other reasons.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Early access
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two