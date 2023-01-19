Elder Scrolls Online teasers hint at Hermaeus Mora’s presence in the 2023 storyline

Bree Royce
With layoffs looming, a new cadence plan, and a big reveal set for next week, The Elder Scrolls Online team is having one hell of a January, helped not one whit by the wild rumors swirling about its 2023 expansion destination. OK, maybe it’s helped a few whits.

We’ve previously covered speculation – driven by in-game lore from 2022 – that the location for the chapter will be the Telvanni-held territories of Morrowind, which has always been an iconic province for the IP.

That speculation is now being peppered with in-universe letters being dispatched by ZeniMax Online Studios to prominent players. The roleplaying teasers and symbols hint at the role of a certain daedric prince – Hermaeus Mora – and possible spellcrafting content (again, core concepts in the franchise overall). Hermaeus Mora’s role here may mean a pitstop in Apocrypha, his particular plane of Oblivion.

View post on imgur.com

Of course, the community is still busy debating what it all means and holding on to pet theories in spite of it – the chatter around which was certainly ZOS’ goal here.

The Global Reveal event is set for 3 p.m. EST on January 25th, so then we’ll know for sure. Either way, we’re hoping for a better 2023 than the game had last year.

Source: Reddit
