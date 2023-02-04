World of Warcraft checks in with trading post issue updates, opens a cross-realm raid February 14

The rough week for World of Warcraft’s ramshackle trading post is continuing on, as the devs have checked in to note a couple of known issues and updates with the feature.

This latest update notes that the team is aware that completion credit for activities in the Traveler’s Log is occasionally resetting, and assures players it is being actively worked on, with the hope to have it resolved next week. A problem with players not receiving the Ash’adar mount reward for completing the Traveler’s Log is also aimed to be fixed next week.

Meanwhile, the Mythic version of the MMORPG’s Vault of the Ancients raid will open up to cross-realm groups on Tuesday, February 14th, with the weekly reset. The announcement notes that there will still be a hall of fame maintained for this raid and future raids, and that future confirmation for cross-realm Mythic raids will take a more scheduled approach so players have time to organize.