World of Warcraft’s 2023 Mythic Dungeon International esports event begins this weekend with Dragonflight dungeons in tow

It’s part speedrunning, part esports event, and all World of Warcraft dungeons. It’s the 2023 season of the Mythic Dungeon International, which is set to kick off this Friday, February 17th, and bring with it the Mythic dungeon encounters of Dragonflight.

With the top 24 teams decided through earlier time trials, the stage is set for four weekends of competition as three teams of eight and a Last Stand tournament will narrow each segment down to two teams, followed by a global finals event in early April to determine the $300K champion. The 2023 MDI event promises new Mythic dungeons from the latest expansion every season, as well as new teams and strategies to watch.

For those who like to watch people blitz through dungeon content in the fastest manner possible, you can find more dates, times, and broadcast links here.

