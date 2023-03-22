World of Warcraft’s Ion Hazzikostas discusses the underused Work Orders and plans for character customization in a new interview

Eliot Lefebvre
If you’ve looked at the work orders available on your server in World of Warcraft and found that there, uh… aren’t any, you aren’t alone. A new interview with game director Ion Hazzikostas finds Hazzikostas defending the choice to make work orders server-specific immediately juxtaposed with an acknowledgement that no one is using them and that the developers are looking into a way to let players actually complete work order-related quests. That’s a bit of an interesting pair of answers there.

Hazzikostas also states that the team wants to continue rolling out more character customization options moving forward, although he offers neither a timeline nor details. He also discusses the changes made to Retribution for the 10.0.7 update, plans for the Annulet upgrades moving through the patch up to 10.1, and overall testing practices; check out the full interview here to get all of the details.

Source: Wowhead
