Star Citizen discusses design, development, and plans for mission content in latest livestream

If you’re not answering beacons in Star Citizen, you’re probably running the missions that are available. If that’s the case, then you might be interested in the newest episode of Star Citizen Live, which brought on a portion of CIG’s team that designs missions to discuss how missions get made and offers yet more vague plans for The Future™.

Much of the stream’s opening involved discussing what the mission feature team does, which also brought up the fact that mission creation is highly dependent on features for the PU being made first so that sandbox gameplay loops and mission gameplay loops are the same. The devs also explained what missions they couldn’t do outright, like PvP missions that aren’t as easily made as they might seem, particularly since having two people agree to oppose one another and square off in a decided location is harder to do than having a more open PvP-centered event like Jumptown.

In terms of future plans, the devs discuss scaling missions for larger groups, offering different difficulties for missions, expanding cargo missions, and iterating on the reputation system to account for hostile actions that will let players better align with villainous factions. Naturally, these features weren’t given any time tables, but considering the aforementioned reliance on feature development coming first, all of these plans will probably take some time to gestate.