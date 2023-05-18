Whatever happened to Star Citizen’s Squadron 42? Well, you can’t buy it right now

Chris Neal
When we wrote about Star Citizen’s alpha 3.19 release, a couple of our readers pointed out in the comments that the pledge/purchase button for Squadron 42 wasn’t working – a problem that is still the case as of this writing. And while it’s entirely feasible that the 404 error is nothing more than just badly written web code, the revelation has still raised the alarm among players.

Followers of the project on Reddit and the game’s forums have spun up all kinds of worried assumptions, from a price hike to Invictus event bundles to a full-on cancellation of the single-player game.

We do hasten to point out that last one is probably not the case, particularly since the studio put out its April progress report for SQ42, which heralds progress on multiple AI behaviors, animations, and engine updates, among other matters. Still, with no immediate developer response to some of these players’ concerns, the worry probably will continue to bubble up, however heedless it is.

sources: official site (1, 2, 3), official forums (1, 2), Reddit, cheers Laelgon and Nosy Gamer!
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
