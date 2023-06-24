Pax Dei shares pictures of its first dungeon and breaks down gameplay mechanics of its world map

Last week we plumbed the depths of Pax Dei’s FAQ, which provided some extremely in-depth information about many of the game’s overall mechanics. This week, we’ve rummaged around inside of its Discord, navigating the platform’s hot garbage interface to pull up some new dungeon screenshots and more gameplay details so you don’t have to.

We start with the gameplay information, which focuses on the world map and its various features. The thread first starts by breaking down the world’s sections, which have four main regions and large sections within those regions known as provinces. There are multiple types of province, but the most important one (and by comparison the largest) is the heartland province, where players can build settlements and towns.

The thread further talks about the need to transport resources across the world, explains how resources are asymmetrically distributed and take geological factors into account on where they spawn, and confirms that most creatures will be representative of the real world, though it also points out that it is a world where “myths are real and ghosts exist,” so players should perhaps prepare for ghosts, myths, or a combination of the two. The thread then closes out with several screenshots.

Speaking of screenshots, the most recent Discord post grants a look at its first dungeon, the Nightmare Vaults. The screenshots come from an alpha build of the title and showcase a location that takes advantage of feeble lights and long-reaching shadows to create a dangerous delve, to say nothing of the summoned creatures that players have encountered. Those images, along with other screenshots, await in the gallery below.