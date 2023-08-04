Nexon’s The First Descendent pushes crossplay beta to September – but it’s an open beta now

So we’ve got some good and bad news for Nexon’s next-gen third-person looter shooter The First Descendant today – mostly good, though. Let’s start with the bad: The crossplay beta, which was set for August 22nd, has been delayed to September. But the good news is that it’s going to be a proper open beta for all comers on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S.

“The Open Beta dates have been adjusted to September 19-25, 2023 to ensure that all enlisted Descendants are able to experience the title optimally on any platform of their choice,” Nexon says. “New features and improvements have come directly from players’ previous beta feedback found on Discord and other official channels, prioritizing optimized performance and significant quality-of-life adjustments.”

Players can further expect new storyline content, a new map, a total of 13 playable Descendants, a new cosmetic system, and updated movement and UI features.

“Additionally, Nexon will show players how they got to the current events that will be experienced at the beginning of the game via a substantial Prologue as they begin the Open Beta. Why did the Vulgus invade the Ingris continent? Why are they trying to get hold of the Iron Heart? How will humanity fight back? This will all be answered in The First Descendant’s Prologue.”

