Destiny 2 deep-dives Season 22 as Bungie pursues cheat seller ring in court

With the current Season of the Deep now having roughly three weeks left to it, Destiny 2 is looking to the season ahead to apply a significant number of adjustments, updates, activity features, and much more, according to director Joe Blackburn.

Blackburn’s state of the game address gets extremely granular overall, but some of the planned updates for Season 22 and the immediate future include:

Point-granting medals in Vanguard activities (similar to those granted during the Guardian Games event).

A new map and new modes for Crucible PvP.

The ability for players to complete weekly challenges in any activity they choose instead of specific ones.

A host of quality-of-life upgrades related to things like shaders and transmat effects.

Three new Strand aspects.

Group matchmaking’s expansion to multiple activities like raids, Master-level activities, and dungeons.

The promise that Season 22’s activity “will be heading into creative territories [the studio has] never explored before.”



Much of what’s being discussed in the address will likely be a part of the showcase event Bungie has lined up for August 22nd, but for those who would rather read up on things (and have some significant time to do so), Blackburn’s letter is packed with detail.

In other news, both Bungie and Ubisoft are once again taking a group of cheat sellers to court. This latest copyright infringement suit goes after more than 50 people associated with the cheat selling service Ring-1, alleging that the defendants fraudulently obtained access to the games’ software clients before creating derivative works from them.

The suit seeks relief in the form of unspecified damages and the defendants’ profits from the ring or the maximum statutory damages of $150,000 for each copyrighted work infringed, as well as a takedown of Ring-1’s sites, removal of its programs, maximum statutory damages on the copyright counts, and damages for trademark infringement and violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.