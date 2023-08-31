Dungeons and Dragons Online improves Vecna Unleashed quest rewards

The release of Vecna Unleashed earlier this month marked a new chapter in Dungeons and Dragons Online’s history — and we’re still turning over the pages to see what’s next as SSG continues to shore up the mini-expansion.

To wit, today the studio is publishing Update 61.0.2 , which largely improves the reward for heroic versions of Vecna Unleashed’s dungeons. The patch also fixes some small issues that popped up in various quests and stops the Balor from “T-posing” in a mission.

Past this, SSG plans to continue the story of Vecna Unleashed with a new unnamed raid that will be coming in Update 61.1 sometime this fall. This raid’s been going through the rounds on the test server, with a second preview build emerging this past Tuesday.