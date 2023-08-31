Final Fantasy XIV puts its voice actors to the ultimate test of assembling an anniversary cake

For the eight-year anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV, Square-Enix had Kim-Joy of Great British Bake-Off fame assemble a lovingly crafted and meticulous anniversary cake. And that’s nice. But you know what the logical extension is for the 10th anniversary? No, not making a better cake, but having the game’s voice talent come in to assemble parts of the cake themselves. It’s four voice actors vs. one cake recipe that they get to watch once and then assemble from memory! How hard could it be?

The answer is quite hard!

As you can imagine, the whole thing winds up being a bit of a glorious mess… but that’s also entirely the point, so you can watch and giggle as the group works on putting things together and doesn’t quite get there. It’s a bit of silly game-adjacent fluff, but it’s also charming and funny at the same time. And hey, if you’ve ever felt like your own culinary creations aren’t quite up to snuff… well, you aren’t alone. They’re excellent actors, not bakers.